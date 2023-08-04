ZimEye
Witnesses narrate their accounts of how CCC activist Tinashe Chitsunge was killed yesterday…
This is how Tinashe Chitsunge was killed. This guy narrates all what happened because he saw everything. He was there when Chitsunge was attacked and killed. So sad 🥺 pic.twitter.com/sWuLTPnGmN— 𝑻𝒉𝒆 𝑳𝒊𝒈𝒉𝒕 𝑶𝒇 𝑻𝒉𝒆 𝑾𝒐𝒓𝒍𝒅 (@alistarchibanda) August 4, 2023
