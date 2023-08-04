Supreme Court Dismisses Hopewell Chin’ono’s Fake News Against CCC, Byo 12

Supreme Court Clears 12 Citizens Coalition for Change Candidates to Contest General Election**

By Farai D Hove | In a significant turn of events, the Supreme Court has granted an appeal filed by the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), allowing 12 of its parliamentary candidates to contest in the upcoming general election. The three-panel bench overturned the High Court’s previous verdict, which had alleged that the candidates had submitted their nomination papers after the stipulated deadline.

The Respondents were ZANU PF members who were socially backed by filmmaker Hopewell Chinono who claimed the candidates had been sabotaged by their leader, Nelson Chamisa. (pic)

The decision came after an intense legal battle that captured the nation’s attention. The CCC, through its legal team, vehemently contested the High Court’s ruling, maintaining that they had submitted their nomination papers well within the designated timeframe. They cited procedural issues and discrepancies in the submission process that had led to the misunderstanding.

The three-panel bench of the Supreme Court carefully reviewed the evidence presented by both parties and deliberated on the matter extensively. After careful consideration, they ruled in favor of the CCC, validating the timely submission of the nomination papers by the 12 candidates.

The Supreme Court’s decision brings relief to the CCC and its candidates, who were facing the possibility of being disqualified from the electoral race. With the cloud of uncertainty lifted, the 12 cleared candidates can now focus on their campaign efforts and articulate their vision for the nation’s future.

This landmark ruling highlights the crucial role of the judiciary in ensuring a fair and transparent electoral process. It serves as a reminder that every citizen’s right to participate in the democratic process must be upheld and protected.

As the general election approaches, the CCC and its candidates are expected to intensify their efforts to connect with voters and garner support for their platform. The electorate now holds the power to decide the fate of these candidates at the polls.

This breaking news will undoubtedly have significant implications for the political landscape, and citizens across the country will closely monitor how this development shapes the upcoming election. Stay tuned as we provide further updates on the unfolding political scenario.

