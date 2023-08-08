Couple On Police Wanted List For Killing Baby

A suspected case of child abuse ended fatally after a couple from Zvimba allegedly killed their four-year-old niece while seriously injuring the deceased’ six-year-old sister who is currently battling for her life in hospital.

This comes at a time when cases of child abuse ending fatally have become a cause for concern with the police having recorded several such cases in the past week alone.

It is alleged John Zvivi and his wife Lister Sibanda used electric cables to assault the children on several occasions.

The four-year-old’s body was found stashed in a sack with a deformed face.

Police have since launched a manhunt for the couple who are on the run.

Meanwhile, in yet another incident, a gold panner in Gokwe allegedly killed his one-year-old daughter for ritual purposes.

Thomas Muzenda aged 38 allegedly confessed to killing his daughter, for rituals to boost his mining activities.

It is alleged that the suspect took some of his daughter’s body parts to a traditional healer for business-boosting rituals.

It is further alleged that the suspect filed a missing person report in an attempt to conceal his crime.

According to the police, some of the child’s remains were retrieved from a disused well.

The suspect has since been arrested.

In another matter, a 29-year-old man from Mvurwi allegedly beat his seven-year-old daughter to death using an iron rod for soiling herself.

It is alleged that Tinashe John beat the seven-year-old mercilessly before she succumbed to the injuries sustained from the beating.

Allegations are that John went on to bury the child secretly but police received a tip-off and followed up on the information leading to the recovery of the child’s body.

A new Children’s Amendment Act was recently enacted to ensure children are protected from any form of abuse.

Under the new law, those convicted of child abuse attract a custodial sentence of not less than 10 years.

