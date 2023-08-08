We Will Rule Forever – Mnangagwa

Spread the love

Mnangagwa’s speech in Mashonaland East highlights

Snippets from ZANU PF First Secretary, President Emmerson Mnangwagwa’s address at the Mashonaland East Star Rally:

Zuva ranhasi ndazoona kuti Mash East yatora mukombe, hatisati tamboona vanhu vakawanda kudai. Masvingo yakundwa…Tinotenda Mash East.

For 40 years manga muchingotora mukombe kuita 100%, Marambapfungwe matora mukombe, ndazvionera nemaziso angu.

Muri musvo weZANU PF…

This is the evidence that we are united and democratic and we March forward as the people of Zimbabwe.

Under ZANU PF, tichatonga, tigotonga, ticharamba tichitonga

ZBC News

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...