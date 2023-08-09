WFP And Govt Of Zimbabwe Launch Roadmap Towards Food Security

HARARE – The Government of Zimbabwe and the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) have signed a Letter of Understanding (LoU) to formalize their collaboration on improving food systems and reforming the social protection system in Zimbabwe.

The LoU aims to bolster the capacity to respond to emergencies and effectively foster investment in agricultural entrepreneurship. The Government of Zimbabwe and WFP will utilize their expertise and resources to accelerate sustainable solutions to food security while consolidating Zimbabwe’s national social protection systems.

The collaboration also includes proactive support for rural and urban livelihoods by anticipating future needs, improving data collection and analysis, and strengthening livelihood opportunities. By doing so, the Government of Zimbabwe and WFP aim to create a more resilient and sustainable food system for the people of Zimbabwe.

“This Letter of Understanding is a way to strengthen the already ongoing work and to ensure that both Government and WFP are accountable to the people they serve”, said Mr. Simon Masanga, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare. “We hope this mutual commitment will ensure that common objectives are fulfilled,” he added.

WFP’s strategic plan for Zimbabwe is based on Zimbabwe’s National Development Strategy 1 and global commitments to the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and its associated Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). WFP will also work with Zimbabwean authorities and civil society to plan, budget, and make decisions to achieve Zero Hunger.

“WFP’s new strategic plan represents our contribution to the achievement of the National Development Strategy 1 and our commitment to harness the energies of Zimbabweans to pursue their dreams and aspirations,” said Francesca Erdelmann, WFP’s Country Director in Zimbabwe. “Together, in the spirit of SDG17 ‘partnering for the SDGs’, we can realize an equitable and sustainable future for our food systems to ensure that every person in Zimbabwe has access to and consumes sufficient, diverse, and nutritious food at all times,” she added.

