Zanu PF Leaders Accused Of Abusing Youths

ZANU PF party senior officials have been accused of luring unemployed youth into engaging in acts of political violence in exchange for money, alcohol, and small gifts.

These allegations emerged during a youth event on peace in electoral processes organised by a local civic group 4-H Zimbabwe in partnership with the Embassy of Switzerland.

Youth representatives from various political parties attended the event and signed a peace pledge ahead of the upcoming elections on August 23.

Womberaishe Nhende, a representative from the CCC highlighted the exploitation of vulnerable unemployed youth by the ruling elite.

He said:Youths are being used as actors of violence.

These youths are unemployed and they are economically victimised and as a result they are made vulnerable.

They are paid a few dollars, beer and then they are instigated into political violence by political gatekeepers.

The youths are being prevented from getting into positions of political influence but they are just there to put other comrades in power through violence.

Zanu PF representative Taurai Kandishaya denied the accusations, emphasizing the party’s commitment to peaceful elections.

He said:We are going to have peaceful elections, there won’t be violence as we are a peaceful party.

The peace pledge is a fulfilment of what our president Emmerson Mnangagwa is saying that we need peace. It also feeds into the motto of Zanu PF of unity and peace.

The Embassy of Switzerland condemned political violence and stressed the need for long-term election reforms.

The Embassy’s representative, Stéphane Rey, said:Electoral violence is a symptom whose real cause must be addressed through long-term election reforms.The successful implementation of this peace pledge would pave way for an inclusive post-election dialogue on comprehensive reforms.

The director of 4-H Zimbabwe, John Muchenje, highlighted the concerning trend of politically motivated violence involving youth, which has prompted the organisation to hold a peace signing ceremony.

Human rights watchdogs have warned that Zimbabwe is at risk of facing another disputed election marred by political violence.

The Zimbabwe Peace Project (ZPP) has been documenting instances of political violence, including the assault on CCC member Vutisani Mushiyi in Chilonga Ward 7 of Chiredzi South.

The ZPP report described severe injuries inflicted on Mushiyi by a group of suspected ZANU PF activists armed with weapons.

Additionally, the ZPP highlighted a prominent diamond dealer in Chiadzwa, Manicaland, who is allegedly leading a campaign of terror against opposition supporters.

The report stated that ZANU PF members are compiling lists of suspected opposition supporters and making threats of violence if the ruling party does not win the upcoming polls.

ZANU PF Mutare West MP Nyasha Marange dismissed the ZPP report, expressing confidence in the peaceful campaigning of ZANU PF.

The ZPP recommends that political parties take action to control their supporters and ensure a peaceful environment leading up to the elections.Zimbabwe has experienced a surge in such cases recently.

Tragically, a supporter of the CCC, Tinashe Edson Chitsunge, was stoned to death by a suspected ZANU PF group in Glen Norah.

