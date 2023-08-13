Zanu PF Thugs Stone Another CCC Supporter

By- Zanu PF thugs in Chiredzi have stoned another supporter of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC).

Elifanos Mupfumba, a former Councillor for Chiredzi Ward 18, was reportedly assaulted on Saturday.

CCC youth leader, Makomborero Haruzivishe, said that Mupfumba was admitted to Colin Saunders Hospital. Haruzivishe shared the following information on Saturday:

@CCCZimbabwe supporter and former ward 18 councillor Elifanos Mupfumba was stoned a few moments ago by in Chiredzi West by @ZANUPF_Official thugs. They attacked him for distributing campaign posters and flyers. @PoliceZimbabwe & @ZECzim must guarantee #NoToPoliticalViolence! was admitted at Colin Saunders hospital moments ago.

This incident occurs at a time when the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) is yet to resolve the case of Tinashe Edson Chitsunge, who was fatally stoned last week by suspected ZANU PF supporters in Glen Norah. Police’s latest update said 10 suspects had been arrested and were assisting police with the investigations.

As Zimbabwe approaches the harmonised elections scheduled to take place on August 23, 2023, reports of violence and voter intimidation have been increasing. Concerns are arising that these acts may undermine the fairness, freedom and credibility of the upcoming polls.

