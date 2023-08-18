A first for Zimbabwe: MedOrange launches pharmacy in your pocket app

Those in the Diaspora can buy medication for their loved ones back home at the click of a button

HARARE, August 17, 2023 – MedOrange Pharmacies, the leading health, wellness and beauty centre in Zimbabwe, has launched a mobile application, MedOrange Mobile App, which offers online prescription services.

The app offers online prescription services, allowing users to order medication for loved ones online for delivery to the doorsteps of beneficiaries in Zimbabwe. The app will benefit people on chronic medication who need regular prescriptions for their treatment. Via the MedOrange app, patients can also consult with doctors directly and get access to a wide catalogue of health, beauty and wellness products digitally. The MedOrange mobile app is the first such platform in Zimbabwe.

Also available are features such as reminders on when to take your medication, pre-ordering of medication, purchasing common health and beauty products and booking an appointment with a doctor. The new app helps Zimbabweans feel confident in managing their medicines and those of their loved ones since it has the option to add dependents.

“Our new app is akin to having a pharmacy right in your pocket. It enables our customers to upload prescriptions, access all their medical records and order health, beauty and wellness products in one place at the same time as well. A unique offering is that customers are able to use the app to set up appointments with our partner doctors, be it a virtual meeting, home visit or a walk-in appointment. This reduces the stress of first having to make a trip to the doctor’s office for a check-up,” said Wayne Chidakwa, Platform Support Lead at MedOrange Pharmacies.

Diana Hore, Managing Director at MedOrange Pharmacies, commented: “We are excited about how the app will benefit our customers. We are particularly delighted for Zimbabweans in the Diaspora. In our interaction with them, they told us that they want to have meds delivered directly to their loved ones in Zimbabwe, especially those on regular treatment for chronic conditions. This app responds to their needs.”

This eliminates the hassle of patients trying to remember when to take their medication and when to refill their prescriptions.

Yolandah Sibanda, eStore Manager at MedOrange Pharmacies, added: “The app is more than just a repeat reminder service. It gives our customers trusted care and advice at their fingertips since they can chat with a pharmacist on the platform.”

The MedOrange Mobile app is now available to download via the Apple and Google Play store and supports all payment methods, from Visa cards to EcoCash. You can also visit your local MedOrange Pharmacy for help getting set up on the app.

About MedOrange Pharmacies

MedOrange Pharmacies is the fastest growing pharmacy Group. We are not just a Pharmacy but a platform providing convenience for health, beauty and wellness solutions. Robust online and physical presence, offering last-mile delivery, and offering the diaspora services.

We at MedOrange value people’s health and wellness and we can track parameters that give an indication of health using special Integrated Health Examination Kiosks. The parameters that are measured by these kiosks include; blood pressure, height, weight, blood oxygen, body fat, body composition, body temperature and body mass index (BMI). The numbers from these parameters can indicate risk for certain diseases and conditions such as heart disease, diabetes, stroke, obesity and other non-communicable diseases. With the use of these parameters, expert advice may be provided to improve health.

We provide first aid kits as they are essential for emergencies as they reduce the risk of minor injuries from worsening. It is important to own at least two first aid kits; one for home and the other to keep in your car or at your workplace. We, as MedOrange Pharmacies, can provide first aid kits to fit any organisation’s needs.

We can partner up with firms for any awareness events such as marathons, walkathons, etc. We assist with advertisement and any other necessary services.

For further information please visit our website: https://www.medorange.com or download our new mobile app

