Mahachi Bounces Back

A lot has changed since Kuda Mahachi last stepped on the Cape Coast Stadium pitch.

The nimble-footed winger came on a second half substitute for the Warriors, in their 1-3 defeat to Ghana in a World Cup qualifier at the 15 000-seater facility on October 9, 2021.

He was still at DStv Premiership side SuperSport United and was a regular in the Zimbabwe national team.

But child abuse allegations put the Bulawayo-raised star’s career in jeopardy and SuperSport even suspended him because of the scandal.

Like a phoenix though, Mahachi has risen and his career appears to be back on track, after he joined defending Ghanaian Premier League champions Medeama FC —becoming the first Zimbabwean to sign for a club in the West African country.

Mahachi is likely to make his debut for Medeama when they host Nigerian side Remo Stars in the CAF Champions League preliminary round on Sunday.

He is eager to finally play football again.

“As new players, we need to work hard and follow what they did last year. In everything there is competition, and as a player, you need to work hard for your place to play,” Mahachi told Ghanaian media.-Soccer24 News

