Churches Urge Political Parties to Accept Polls Outcome

By Tafadzwa Muranganwa| An interdenominational organisation has pleaded with political parties to accept elections results and shun violence.

As the elections day beckon tommorrow, Council for Churches in Africa president Archbishop Dr Rockey Moyo reiterated the call for peace ahead, during and after the elections.

He was speaking at the sidelines of end of a 3-day CCA Ecumenical Clergy Conference held in Bulawayo on Sunday .

“This conference we have been teaching church leaders to spread the word of peace to their congregants before, during and after the elections,” the CCA founder and leader said.

This was also echoed by Madzibaba Enock of Johanne Masowe Nyenyedzi yeChinomwe Apostolic Church.

” We Zimbabweans we are known as a peace-loving nation and as such we are praying that the existing peace will prevail even after elections,” predicted Madzibaba Enock, born Herbert Thabo Senda.

According to Minister Maduviko Manyise from Bishop Makuwa Mutendi-led Zion Christian Church, it is imperative for contesting political parties to accept election outcome so the country can move forward.

“Political parties and their contestants to accept elections results. There should not be any bickering over results as this will stall progress as a country,” Manyise implored.

The event was also graced by Bishop Steven Dhlamini from Swaziland who also preached peace.

Last 2018 elections were marred with post-political violence which led to the death of 7 people. Subsequently, a Monhlante Commission was set up to investigate the incident.

