Lorraine Guyo Arrested

Popular social media socialite, comedian and businesswoman Lorraine Guyo has been arrested after a run-in with the law.

A local tabloid reported that she was arrested and charged with fraud.

According to reports, she allegedly sold a car and then thuggishly sent bouncers to take it back.

Lorraine, who gained social media popularity last year after her “Ndinyengeiwo” video, will appear at the Harare Magistrates Court today.

More to follow…

