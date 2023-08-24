ZimEye
📺ELECTION UPDATE: We are appalled by the violent actions carried out by Zanu PF thugs, led by Innocent Dambudzo Benza, the aspiring MP for Mutasa Central, against our polling agents. Our members have suffered severe injuries. We firmly condemn this behavior, as it undermines the… pic.twitter.com/C1K5lfkE8j— Citizens' Coalition for Change (@CCCZimbabwe) August 24, 2023
