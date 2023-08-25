EU Condemns Harassment Of ZESN, ERC Officials

Press Release

For immediate release

Curtailed rights and lack of level playing field compounded by

intimidation; election day largely calm, but disorderly

HARARE, 25 August 2023 – “The legal framework could provide an adequate basis to conduct

elections in line with international standards espoused by Zimbabwe, if implemented properly. However,

the EU Election Observation Mission (EU EOM) concludes that curtailed rights and lack of level playing

field led to an environment that was not always conducive to voters making a free and informed choice

in Zimbabwe’s 2023 Harmonised Elections”, stated EU EOM Chief Observer Fabio Massimo Castaldo

today in Harare.

In his presentation of the EU EOM’s preliminary statement, reflecting the EU EOM’s findings up to this

time, while important parts of the electoral process are still ongoing – the EU EOM Chief Observer

stressed: “The passing of regressive legal provisions and acts of violence and intimidation resulted in

a climate of fear.

The violent arrest of members of accredited citizen observer organisations ZESN and ERC, who

exercised their constitutional rights, on 23 August, is of great concern. Both organisations are credible

and respected human rights defenders.”

Andreas Schieder, head of the seven-member delegation of the European Parliament (EP) said “We

also strongly condemn the raids that led to the arrest of these human rights defenders.” The EP

delegation endorses the EU EOM preliminary statement.

Chief Observer Castaldo emphasised: “Ultimately the elections fell short of many regional and

international standards, including key principles of equality, universality, transparency and

accountability.”

“While election day was assessed by the EU EOM as largely calm, the election process overall was

hampered by significant issues regarding the independence and transparency of the Zimbabwe

Electoral Commission (ZEC). The ZEC missed opportunities to increase public trust in the integrity of

voting and results management”, said the EU EOM Chief Observer.

Mr. Castaldo added: “The failure of ZEC to provide critical electoral material such as paper ballots

resulted in many polling stations opening with severe delays, leading to an increasingly tense

atmosphere in some locations.”

“The EU EOM also noted the central role of the judiciary in the process, given the unprecedented high

number of pre-election court challenges, pertaining to both: right to contest and validity of all key legal

texts, some of which remain unresolved”, said the Chief Observer.

“The campaign presented voters with a range of viewpoints, but there was a lack of level playing field,

particularly regarding the freedom of assembly”, said Mr. Castaldo. “The EU EOM’s media analysis

revealed similar short-comings. State-controlled media allocated substantially more airtime and print-

space to the ruling party, President Mnangagwa and the government.

“The EU EOM experienced problems in assessing official bodies. This was despite an administrative

arrangement between the Zimbabwean government and the European Union which stipulated access

to all participants in the electoral process. The EU EOM also deplores an extensive and sustained

disinformation and defamation campaign in some media and social platforms against the EU EOM and

other international observer organisations”, highlighted the Chief Observer.

The EU EOM was invited by the government of Zimbabwe to observe the 2023 Harmonised Elections.

Based on its methodology of long-term, independent and impartial observation, and bound by a strict

code of conduct, first members of the EU EOM arrived in Zimbabwe on 8 July. In total the mission

comprised 150 observers from all 27 EU member states, Canada, Norway and Switzerland. The

mission adhered strictly to its principle of non-interference.

EUEOM statement on elections in Zimbabwe

