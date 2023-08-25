“We Are on Target for Poll Victory”: Zanu PF Claims

Spread the love

The ZANU PF party has stated that it is on target to achieve a two-thirds majority in the National Assembly and 60 to 65 percent of the vote for their presidential candidate President Emmerson Mnangagwa in the 2023 harmonised elections.

The party’s Secretary for Finance, Patrick Chinamasa expressed the party’s confidence in their prospects of winning the elections based on the emerging results.

Speaking during a media briefing at the party headquarters in Harare, Chinamasa who was standing in for the Party Secretary General, Obert Mpofu, also thanked the electorate for their peaceful conduct during the 2023 general elections. Chinamasa said:

We are also on target to achieve 60 to 65% for our President in this election… Now we have these results, (and) I want to say on the basis of what we have, we are on full target with our projections. We are on full target to achieve a two-thirds majority in the National Assembly; already we are there. We are also on target to achieve 60 to 65 percent for our President in this election. That is what we set out to achieve. So, I am grateful to the electorate; that this has in fact been achieved.

Chinamasa urged the public to disregard claims made by opposition leader Nelson Chamisa from the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) that he won the elections.

In response to media inquiries about allegations of collusion between the ruling party and the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC), Chinamasa dismissed these claims as unfounded.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...