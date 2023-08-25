ZimEye
Fellow Citizens; Thank you for your courage, sacrifice and support. We witnessed the most challenging and abusive electoral environment on Wednesday. Despite all the impediments you stood your ground. No matter what they try to do, you have done it. We shall overcome!— nelson chamisa (@nelsonchamisa) August 25, 2023
