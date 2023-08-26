Government Agents Seize CCC Documents

Tinashe Sambiri

Suspected government agents disrupted the Citizens Coalition for Change media briefing in Harare on Saturday morning.

The government agents violently seized papers from CCC spokesperson Promise Mkwananzi.

In a statement CCC denounced Zanu PF barbarism.

BREAKING: Our press conference has been violently disrupted by suspected ZANU PF thugs and individuals identified as members of law enforcement.

The disruptive team arrived in three vehicles: a Ford Ranger, Mazda BT50, and Toyota Hilux. Their purpose was to disrupt our peaceful press conference.

We strongly condemn this unacceptable violent behavior by ZANU PF thugs. It is disheartening to note that while they held their own press conferences without disturbance, our event was targeted.

Furthermore, the involvement of law enforcement in leading this group is both sad and regrettable.

