We Are Winning : President Chamisa
26 August 2023
Tinashe Sambiri
The Citizens Coalition for Change leader President Nelson Chamisa has assured the nation that victory is certain despite attempts by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission to rig the August 23 polls.
In a brief statement on Friday, President Chamisa exhorted the nation to remain calm and composed.
See brief statement below :
Thank you Zimbabwe… On the Presidential you the citizens are scoring big in;
Bulawayo
Harare
Matebeleland south
Matebeleland north
Manicaland
Mashonaland west
Also doing well in Masvingo, Midlands, Mash East and Central! #ThisTime