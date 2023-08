Zanu PF Thugs Seize CCC Official’s Vehicle

A lorry belonging to Gutu Central CCC candidate Matthew Takaona and its two occupants is reportedly missing after it was attacked by Zanu PF activists at Deure Business Center in Ward 21. The phones of the two who had gone to deliver food to CCC polling agents are no longer reachable.

