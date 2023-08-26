ZESN Members Arrested While Results Announcer Patrick Chinamasa Walks Scotfree

So only Zanu pf is allowed to say they’ve won without @ZECzim saying anything but if @nelsonchamisa says apparently he’s lying up and disturbing the peace! These Zanu thugs need to be stopped #zanufmustgo https://t.co/Ji7yc8fmeb — Basil Nyoni (@bnyoni25) August 25, 2023

By Dorrothy Moyo | Thirty-six employees of civil society organizations, who were apprehended on Wednesday for allegedly attempting to illegally announce the results of the 2023 harmonized elections, were granted bail at the Harare Magistrates’ Courts. This development follows criticism from SADC election observers regarding the government’s handling of the arrests.

While these civil society employees face charges under the Electoral Act for contravening regulations that forbid unauthorized announcement of election results, controversy has arisen due to the perceived contrast in treatment. ZANU PF Secretary Patrick Chinamasa had previously declared election results without any apparent consequences, sparking public outrage over what many view as a double standard.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi stated that the arrests were executed following information received about suspicious activities involving various individuals and civic organizations, including the Zimbabwe Election Support Network (ZESN), Election Resource Centre (ERC), and Team Pachedu. The suspects were allegedly involved in tabulating voting statistics and planning to unlawfully announce the election results while transmitting the information abroad.

Assistant Commissioner Nyathi reported that the implicated individuals were coordinating their actions from a Holiday Inn Hotel in Harare, with the intent to utilize a VPN system called the “Apollo” concept to announce fake results. These false results were allegedly scheduled for announcement on August 24, 2023, reportedly at the instigation of the opposition CCC party.

The police spokesperson underscored that this attempt was aimed at circumventing the role of the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC), which is constitutionally mandated to officially announce election results. Despite the arrests, Assistant Commissioner Nyathi emphasized that the State is not opposing bail as a gesture to promote national harmony during the election period.

The situation highlights concerns about the impartiality of law enforcement and raises questions about whether similar consequences will be applied to those in positions of power who engage in similar actions. As Zimbabweans exercised their voting rights on Wednesday, the country witnessed a largely peaceful environment.

However, amid the electoral process, concerns have been raised about the inflammatory rhetoric from some opposition leaders. There are fears that such statements could incite rejection of the poll results if they do not align with the expectations of certain factions.

The arrests followed a well-coordinated raid on Wednesday night, targeting locations including Holiday Inn Harare, Belgravia, Milton Park, and a property in the Grange area. During the operation, a substantial amount of equipment was confiscated, including 93 smartphones, 38 laptops, smartwatches, modems, routers, an external hard drive, and various other technological devices. Law enforcement officials claimed that these items were being used to unlawfully compile election voting statistics and results from polling stations across the country.

The unfolding events have deepened the complex dynamics surrounding the election process in Zimbabwe, shedding light on both the actions of civil society organizations and the response of law enforcement. As the legal proceedings continue, the nation remains on edge, awaiting further developments in this evolving situation.

