Horrifying Zambian Experience for Zimbabwean Absa Marathon Participants

Spread the love

My story is I am just a simple runner who had come to run The Absa Marathon in Lusaka, Zambia. Simple but this is my story and I need answers.

My name is Ropafadzo Amanda Banhwa. I am a Zimbabwean citizen. I came from Zimbabwe on the 24th of August to Lusaka for a run. Absa marathon in lusaka. On the 25th of August after we had collected our race packs at the show grounds Absa marathon collection point we were driving with a Zambia friend Nick Chibwe towards a place we were going to eat food.

As we were driving (myself and 3 other friends from Zimbabwe. Gracious, Diva and Goodhope) just next to show grounds after the bustop we saw a black car with police with guns ( at this time we didn’t know they were police).

They signalled our car to stop and they showed us their guns. They were acting so violent. We complied and stopped our car immediately. We didn’t know what we had done wrong. They quickly got out of their car and forced other vehicles to stop as they forced us at the side of the road.

I saw 4 police officers, 3 males and 1 female (the female was very respectful and did nothing wrong). They pulled us out of our car. They took my car keys. They forced us on the ground. Started shouting at us and beating us. I was kicked Several times on my head. (As I am typing this I still have a headache. I even bought pain killers later at Mandel mall to help ease the pain.) When we were sitting they started asking us why we are in Zambia and they were beating us and dragging us. T

hey pulled us into a car black which had 2 other men ( presume they had been caught stealing) and drove us to the central police station. In all this they had not asked for our passports or even asked us what we were doing. They did not even introduce themselves. We didn’t even know what we did wrong. When we got to the police station they continued butchering us and told us to sit until we prove our Innocence. Up to now I still don’t understand. Is it wrong to be a Zimbabwean?

We were detained from around 12pm till around 4pm. For what? Being a Zimbabwean? They then searched and with the help of Nick finally and saw that for real we were here for the marathon. But was this all called for?

No weapons nothing just because I am driving a Zimbabwean number plate car I was brutally abused. The other police officer took Goodhope’s wallet and took money from his wallet and did not return it ($40 us) also from Gracious wallet.

I am not sure my wallet how much because we had changed USD to kwacha. Is this what is supposed to happen? Just because we are foreigners? I need answers. I was brutally abused and detained under complying for a crime I didn’t commit. I need answers. Zambia Police Service Zimbabwe Embassy, Lusaka Zambia ZimEye Zambia Police_ZP Hakainde Hichilema Joseph Kalimbwe Zimeyenews Zambia Reports Lusaka Fitness Squad Fred M’membe Dr Fred M’membe

Action has to be taken and I am not going to be quiet until justice has been saved

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...