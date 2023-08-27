Lukaku To Join AS Roma

Spread the love

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino has admitted he wants to sign a goalkeeper and an attacking player before the transfer window closes on September 1.

Romelu Lukaku wants to join Roma with the Italian side holding face-to-face talks with Chelsea. Both clubs have American owners – Roma’s Dan Friedkin and Chelsea’s Todd Boehly – and the pair met at Stamford Bridge on Friday night ahead of the Blues’ game against Luton to discuss a deal for Lukaku. Sky Sports

Manchester City and Wolves remain in direct contact over Matheus Nunes deal. A new bid will be submitted after the €55m package was rejected. The second offer will likely to be the last one from City. Fabrizio Romano

Everton defender Mason Holgate has completed a season-long loan move to Southampton.-Soccer24 News

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...