Women Emancipation Key
28 August 2023
By A Correspondent
Ree Woman Vision Empowerment Network is determined to empower ladies across the country and beyond through fundamental emancipation programmes.
The Network has a wide scope of operation that comprises poultry projects, fundraising schemes , food items, among many initiatives.
In a statement the network said:
R.W.V.E.N is a registered organisation that empowers women mostly in Agriculture and Poultry.
As any organisation we a re-molding what we call MUKANDO. With R.W.V.E.N wome will be able to stand on their own(independent).For one to become a member has to register and it is $25. Benefit of being a member are free land to do poultry and hotculture.
- you will be able to participate in fundraising yemaStands, Mota, Groceries nekutoresana maLicense.
-you will be taught how to run gardening projects
- you will imparted with the knowledge to start and run poultry projects.