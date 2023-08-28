Women Emancipation Key

By A Correspondent

Ree Woman Vision Empowerment Network is determined to empower ladies across the country and beyond through fundamental emancipation programmes.

The Network has a wide scope of operation that comprises poultry projects, fundraising schemes , food items, among many initiatives.

In a statement the network said:

R.W.V.E.N is a registered organisation that empowers women mostly in Agriculture and Poultry.

As any organisation we a re-molding what we call MUKANDO. With R.W.V.E.N wome will be able to stand on their own(independent).For one to become a member has to register and it is $25. Benefit of being a member are free land to do poultry and hotculture.

you will be able to participate in fundraising yemaStands, Mota, Groceries nekutoresana maLicense.

-you will be taught how to run gardening projects

you will imparted with the knowledge to start and run poultry projects.

