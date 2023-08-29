Opposition Leader Urges Global Prayer Amidst Zimbabwe’s Unfolding Political Crisis

Spread the love

By A Correspondent| The leader of the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), Nelson Chamisa has issued a fervent call to church leaders and intercessors worldwide to unite in prayer for Zimbabwe.

The crisis follows the recent electoral defeat of Chamisa by Emmerson Mnangagwa of the ruling Zanu-PF party.

Mnangagwa secured victory with 52.6% of the vote, while Chamisa garnered 44%.

Addressing the media on Sunday afternoon, Chamisa vehemently rejected the election results, vowing that his party would take decisive action in response.

Though the specific nature of this “action” remains undisclosed, Chamisa’s impassioned plea for prayers indicates the gravity of the situation.

The opposition leader has implored the church community and intercessors worldwide to join forces and pray fervently for Zimbabwe’s welfare in these crucial moments.

Said Chamisa: “I encourage the church of Zimbabwe, intercessors across the world, please pray for Zimbabwe as we go into these decisive steps to make sure that we fix aright our country and we restore democracy, legitimacy, peace, sanity, respect of each and every citizen.

“I ask you leaders and change champions to be vigilant and ensure that together the voice of change rings loud. Your voice and effort shall not be disregarded.

“We shall not allow that, let us come together and defend our voice, effort and liberating ideas, one man one vote, it must happen.”

He added: “Africa do not leave us, particularly our fellow brothers and sisters in the region and on the continent, we count on your solidarity as we seek to resolve this emerging political crisis,

“I know God has remembered us. Help us in this remembrance and this last march.”

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...