Investigate Abduction, Torture of CCC Activist

Amnesty International has urged the Zimbabwean government to investigate the enforced disappearance and torture of Nelson Mukwenha, a CCC political activist.

Mukwenha was allegedly abducted by suspected State security agents on 26 August.

Amnesty International’s Deputy Director for Southern Africa, Khanyo Farisè, said those responsible for Mukwenha’s disappearance and torture should be brought to justice. Said Farisè:

Amnesty International strongly condemns the enforced disappearance and torture of Nelson Mukwenha, allegedly at the hands of Zimbabwe’s security forces. Authorities must conduct a prompt, thorough, impartial, independent, effective, and transparent investigation into Mukwenha’s disappearance and torture. The findings of any investigation must be made public and those suspected to be responsible must be brought to justice in fair trials. Everyone, regardless of their political outlook, should be able to freely express themselves and participate in peaceful activism without the fear of abduction or harm. The Zimbabwean authorities must respect, protect, promote and fulfill the right of everyone to physical security and safety. The Zimbabwean authorities must ensure that enforced disappearances and abductions are treated as extremely serious crimes, and ensure justice and accountability.

Amnesty International said on 26 August 2023, Mukwenha was part of a crowd of people that prevented suspected security officials from abducting Promise Mkwananzi, spokesperson of the CCC, during a press conference in Harare.

Later that evening, Mukwenha was reportedly picked up by suspected security officials at his home in Highfields, Harare.

Mukwenha was then tortured and dumped in a forest in Mapinga, Mashonaland West Province.

