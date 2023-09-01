“Let me school you”: Stunner’s message to ghetto youths

Spread the love

Mashark , handiti murikuona inini ne hair cut yangu yarohwa na Tocky ? Pane achatosvotwa.

Let me school a few of you : in this life haumanikidzwe kuroora nekuroorwa kana uchifungira kuti you are not ready or maybe you don’t even want to , pamwe zvekuroora harisi zodzo rako (but ndirikuzama futi kutaurirana ne wifaz yangu ye long time coz ndaa bho munhu) .

Anyway , don’t let the social media bullies rush or push you into an almost hush and impossible life mfanami , wabata ka 5 thaza kako wakutonzi inokwana kuroora apo hautomboziva mukati me cafe nush chaimo kuti makaita sei ( just saying ita life a little usazoita hasha waroora) .

I don’t have a problem with life , I have done crazy things on every continent on this earth, perfectly raised two beautiful daughters and I continue to (without borrowing a cent) . My life is my own , ndogona kuimba that’s why Muri gym rangu (hamumire kundisimbisa) ticharamba tichishaura patinowana time.

MUSABHAIZWE INTO THINKING FROM THE GHETTO YOU WONT MAKE IT ndakabuda Glen Norah ndakabereka satchel rine jean and two shirts plus birth certificate . Do like me , leave the ghetto but map your life how you want it kumberi, teera mitemo gumi and live healthy.

Social media is a fake place where someone will tell you kuti urikunhuwa iye achigara muimba yakadziirwa netsvina ye munhu. Hakuna munhu ane mari anoswero tuka anoshaya asi you will find the poor everyday vachituka munhu anodya breakfast mu Goucho everyday.

Mashark , I have been here for 23 yrs and doing what I do in Zimbabwe , haisi nyore so use me as your RAMBA WAKASHINGA blue print and tell these clout chasing haters kuti muchanzwa “Bata” nesu coz tiri VARUME VANORWA HONDO!!!!! Focus on you , do the best you can and if you are not a jealous person you will enjoy your life.

Yellow bone ndere mhene, ukaziva izvozvo unobatsirika. I live life how we want it not how the followers wish for it . “We lead………” oh and one last thing , remember Muri vVvtt irwai hondo dzenyu, no one is coming to save you . #VarumeVanorwaHondo#RapperWekugumisira#TheLastRealG KUNA STUNNER NDOKWATINOENDA ….. they have tried my name for years but it keeps us relevant like Tupac said “all eyes on me “ WATCH ME!

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...