Admiral Muskwe Leaves Luton Town

Luton Town have confirmed the loan departure of Admiral Muskwe to League One club Exeter City.

The Warriors international fell down the pecking order last season and he became surplus upon the team’s promotion to the English Premier League.

He played a minimal role in the successful campaign after spending the first half of the term on loan at Fleetwood. He got injured on his return from the spell and was out for the rest of the season.

The 24-year-old did not feature in the preseason friendlies and was one of four first-team players not given a squad number at Luton this season.- Soccer24 News

The Zimbabwean striker will spend the entire season at the lower-tier club.

