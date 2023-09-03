Chigumba “Steals” People’s Victory

Spread the love

Tinashe Sambiri

The Citizens Coalition for Change has declared that Zanu PF leader Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa’s attempt to thwart the will of the people is futile.

In a statement CCC Namibia commended SADC for refusing to endorse stolen polls.

Mr Mnangagwa’s victory has been widely rejected by local and international observers.

See CCC Namibia statement below:

CCC Namibia lauds 13 out of 16 SADC countries that didn’t endorse sham elections!

01 September 2023

Citizens resident in Namibia are quite exhilarated by the gesture from all SADC countries except Namibia, South Africa, and Tanzania of standing firm in solidarity with the objective and scientific SADC Observer Mission. Change champions and all progressive Zimbabweans across the globe are celebrating the historic decision by the regional body to promote free, fair, credible, and unfettered elections in the motherland.

What perturbs citizens in Namibia is that ZANU-PF has to get angry on behalf of the purported independent Zimbabwe Electoral Commission(Zec)! It has become clear to the entire world that the Electoral Commission takes instructions from the Shake-Shake Building. Zimbabwe needs an independent body that runs elections respecting the Supreme statute of the country, the Electoral Act, and the SADC guidelines and principles governing democratic elections in the region.

Following the abuse of the Constitution and electoral laws of the fatherland, SADC refused to endorse and sign the shambolic elections. Only three heads of state namely President Cyril Ramaphosa, South Africa, President Hage Geingob, Namibia, and the President of Tanzania, Samia Suluhu Hassan have endorsed the unconstitutional plebiscite. Zimbabweans in Namibia urge the three leaders to respect the people of Zimbabwe by advocating for a fresh poll bereft of coercion, intimidation, state-sponsored torture, illegal detentions of opposition activists, abuse of the electoral laws, and state capture of the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission.

It is now beyond any doubt that these African leaders who have endorsed sham elections benefit from the suffering of Zimbabweans. They have displayed their zeal to see our economy on its knees. It is a public fact that Zimbabweans are suffocating the economies of their neighboring countries such as South Africa and Namibia due to bad governance manifesting in the perennial legitimacy crisis in the country. We are cognizant of the fact that some of these leaders are accomplices in the gold, diamond, platinum, and lithium smuggling in Zimbabwe. The endorsers of disputed elections are trying to protect their illicit deals with the corrupt and politically inept Harare regime.

Furthermore, citizens in Namibia suppose that all African leaders in SADC and beyond should embrace the report that came from the delegation dispatched by the organic President of Zambia, Haikande Hichilema( the current SADC Chairperson) to observe elections on the 23rd of August 2023. We salute the Head of the Objective SADC Observer Mission, Dr. Nevers Mumba, and the AU Head, Goodluck Jonathan for resisting bullying from the unpopular party that has failed dismally to put the economy on a sounder footing. It is now imperative to support democratic elections that reflect the will of the people to avert coups and counter-coups in SADC and beyond as in the recent case of Gabon.

The case of Zimbabwe is not unique! Coups emanate from disputed elections. Our country deserves a fresh poll administered by an independent commission that is not compromised by the state.

Namibia, South Africa, and Tanzania should prefer citizens to greedy selfish leaders who have an insatiable appetite to subvert the voice of the people. Life in the diaspora is not easy for many of the economic refugees! Most of us are surviving on menial jobs regardless of the qualifications we possess. Professionals are selling cockroach poison, mops, brooms, and second-hand apparel on the streets of Johannesburg, Windhoek, Maputo, Francis Town, etc. As a people, we can settle for the better with the support of SADC countries.

Instead of supporting those who have started our country down the slopes of hyperinflation and gross abuse of universal basic human rights, Fikile Mbalula, President Hage Geingob, President Ramaphosa, and the President of Tanzania should choose to side with the oppressed people of Zimbabwe.

It is astounding that what they support in Zimbabwe does not transpire in their countries before, during, and post-election. Zimbabweans suffer unprecedented xenophobic attacks across SADC and beyond, it is now or never for the country to enjoy one-man one vote 43 years after attaining political independence in 1980 from Ian Douglas Smith.

In a nutshell, the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Namibia encourages the three Presidents to revisit the report that unravels rigging shenanigans orchestrated by the unpopular autocratic party through Zec. Zimbabweans need SADC, AU, EU, and the UN to press for free, fair, and credible elections.

ZANU PF Presidential candidate Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa knows that his politically bankrupt party cannot win peaceful and fair elections in Zimbabwe. CCC has emerged as the new headache for the gold mafia regime under the pragmatic leadership of President Advocate Nelson Chamisa.

Despite all odds, the people of Zimbabwe voted for President Advocate Nelson Chamisa because he has the potential to bring socio-economic transfiguration to the country. It is against this clear background that Zec chose to announce fake results declaring Mr. Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa as the President-elect.

Zimbabweans are languishing in abject poverty due to ZANU-PF looting which is why it is hypnotizing and transfixing to have congratulatory messages directed to the author of our economic, social, and political woes. We demand a fresh poll!

The issue of political prisoners should also be dealt with once and for all. Since the 14th of June 2022, CCC Vice-Chairperson, Hon Job Saro Wiwa Sikhala has endured a long pre-trial detention caged at Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison for fighting against the state-machinated abductions and enforced disappearances.

Moreblessing Ali who was gruesomely murdered by a renowned ZANU PF thug, Pius Jamba in Nyatsime is not yet buried! This level of satanism cannot be sanitized by a right-thinking citizen of the globe. CCC Namibia demands justice for Sikhala, Ali family, Jacob Ngarivhume, all victims of post-election abductions and torture.

FreshFreeFairCredibleUnfetteredElections

FreeJobSaroWiwaSikhala

CCC Namibia Rundu Branch

Interim Spokesperson

Robson Ruhanya

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...