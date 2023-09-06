Harare Serial Killer Nabbed

By A Correspondent- A 20 year old serial killer has been arrested for eight gruesome murders in Harare and Bulawayo where he killed unsuspecting victims, boiled their body parts and ate the flesh.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, said Thandolwenkosi Ndlovu (20) alias Sauro, was linked to five murder cases committed in Harare between August 28 and September 4 this year where he targeted the homeless in the capital city.

He allegedly committed three other murder cases in Bulawayo in 2020.

“The suspect who is believed to be living on the streets would target street kids who will be fast asleep and crush them and open the victims’ stomachs to remove genitals and other body parts using broken bottles,” Nyathi said in a statement.

“The suspect would then boil the human parts on any open fire and consume them, while in the Harare central business district.”

Nyathi said Ndlovu was caught on September 4 along Rotten Row, Harare after he tried to attack another street kid.

“On being arrested it has been confirmed that the suspected is positively linked to the five murder cases which occurred on August 28, 2023 at the corner of George Silundika Avenue and Simon Muzenda Street, Harare, on September 1, 2023 at the corner of Innez Terrace and Robert Mugabe Road, Harare, on September 3, 2023 at the corner of Nelson Mandela Avenue and 7th Street, Harare and on September 4, 2023 at the corner of Cripps Road and Remembrance Drive in Harare,” Nyathi said.

The suspect is also linked to three murder cases in Bulawayo.

In January 2020, he crushed a victim’s head in Bellevue using a brick after he found him asleep in his yard.

In December 2020, the suspect crushed a victim’s head in Makokoba after finding him asleep on the roadside.

He again crushed another victim’s head using stones at Sekhusile shopping centre, Nkulumane, after finding him asleep on a pavement before fleeing to Harare.

“The suspect is also facing charges of attempted murder and has a warrant of arrest for the robbery case which occurred in Milton Park, Harare, in June 2021,” Nyathi said.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police has not found any evidence linking the recent murder cases committed by the suspect to ritual killings.

“The police reassures the public that enquiries are still being conducted to find out the real motive behind the suspect’s conduct and if he acted alone or not,” said Nyathi in his statement.

Meanwhile, Hwedza killer cop Jaison Muvevi was yesterday declared unfit to stand trial and has been admitted to a psychiatric hospital.

Muvevi, who faces four counts of murder and two attempted murder charges, claimed that he was mentally unfit and asked to be medically examined.-newsday

