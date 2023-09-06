Latest On Muvevi Trial

THE fate of former police officer, Jaison Muvevi, who is accused of shooting and killing four people is set to be known this Tuesday, with the presiding magistrate expected to reveal the results of the accused’s mental examination.

Multiple murder suspect Jaison Muvevi through his lawyer claimed to be mentally unstable which saw Harare Magistrate, Mr Dennis Mangosi ordering him to go for mental examination.

The matter was deferred to Tuesday, to enable Mr Mangosi to go through psychiatric reports prepared by two different doctors.

The development means Muvevi’s matter will proceed by way of determination after the outcome of the doctors’ assessments.

Muvevi is facing four counts of murder after allegedly killing a Wedza quartet which includes a police officer.

He is also facing two counts of attempted murder after he allegedly shot and injured a police officer in Wedza before shooting at another man in Mutare, whom he narrowly missed.

After committing the alleged offences, Muvevi skipped the border to Mozambique where he was arrested and extradited.

