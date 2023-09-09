Cannibal Murder Suspect Nabbed

GRUESOME details have emerged on how cannibal murder suspect Thandolwenkosi Ndlovu mercilessly took the lives of six people on the streets of Harare before eating their body parts.

Ndlovu appeared in court this Thursday where he was remanded in custody to Monday next week after requesting to seek the assistance of a legal practitioner.

Ndlovu is accused of killing six people in Harare’s Central Business District in the space of a week by allegedly crushing their heads before eating the victims’ body parts.

It is a story that has sent shivers down many a spine as the man whose name speaks of the love of God is accused of having gone against one of the Ten Commandments, mercilessly cannibalising his victims within a week of terror on the streets of Harare.

With the long arm of the law having caught up with him, Ndlovu appeared in court this Thursday where he was not asked to plead and was advised to apply for bail at the High Court.

Horrific details of how he allegedly tormented his victims emerged with the court being told that on the 28th of August, Ndlovu approached the late Emmanuel Godfrey who was asleep on a pavement near Chinengundu Building at the corner of George Silundika Avenue and Simon Muzenda Street in Harare, where he crushed Chinengundu’s head using a concrete block.

The accused is alleged to have killed the victim and slit open his stomach and took some body parts which are yet to be established.

The accused was allegedly at it again on the 31st of August when he approached another victim who was asleep at the corner of Inez Terrace and Robert Mugabe Roads, where he used the same modus operandi to kill the victim.

Ndlovu also stands accused of the brutal murder of four other people using the same method.

The suspect ran out of luck on the 4th of this month after detectives from CID Homicide, Harare, got information linking him to the offences.

The Ndlovu case has sent shockwaves in Harare with those living and working on the streets now fearing for their safety.

