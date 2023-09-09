Marital Rape Lands Harare Man In The Dock

A-28-year-old man appeared before Harare magistrate Marehwanazvo Gofa yesterday facing a marital rape charge.

He was granted US$20 bail and ordered to return to court on October 31 for trial.

State prosecutor Pardon Dziva said on July 18 this year at 2000hrs, The perpetrator who cannot be named to protect the dignity of the victim was walking with his wife to their residence in Kuwadzana 3 new stands.

Along the way, he demanded to be intimate with her in the bush but she refused.

He, however, forced himself on her.

After the act, they went home and the complainant narrated her ordeal to the landlord.

The man begged her not to report him to police.

On August 4 this year, she reported the matter to police following a domestic dispute.

-Newsday

