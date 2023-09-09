Ramos Returns To La Liga

Former Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain defender Sergio Ramos is returning to his boyhood club Sevilla as a free agent, the LaLiga side said on Monday.

ESPN reported on Sunday that the 37-year-old was in advanced talks with the Spanish club after his contract with the Ligue 1 champions expired this summer.

Sources added that Ramos attracted interest from Saudi Arabia’s Al Ittihad, Galatasaray, FC Porto and MLS but has opted for Sevilla as he prefers to stay closer to home.

“Sergio arrived at our youth academy at the age of seven and progressed through the youth ranks until he made his debut in the first reserve team at the age of 16 in the 2002-03 season,” Sevilla said in a statement.

“Our academy’s centre-back… returns home almost two decades after leaving at the age of 19 for Real Madrid.”

The defender moved to PSG on a free transfer in 2021 after failing to reach an agreement to extend his 16-year stay at Madrid. He won two Ligue 1 titles during his two seasons in France.

At Madrid he won four Champions League titles and five LaLiga trophies, playing a total of 671 games and scoring 101 goals.

Spain’s most capped international player also won the World Cup in 2010 and two European Championships before announcing his international retirement in February.- Soccer24 News

