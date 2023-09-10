Mnangagwa’s Girlfriend Appointed Mines Minister Despite USD95mln Corruption Case?

By Farai D Hove | A list of ZANU PF leaders, made claims that of Emmerson Mnangagwa’s girlfriends, Prisca Mupfumira has been appointed Mines Minister despite a USD95million corruption prosecution case on her head.

Mupfumira was recently exposed as Mnangagwa’s girlfriend, revelations, the ZANU PF is still to comment on.

The development comes ahead of a USD95million corruption case Mupfumira is saddled with. The USD95 million relates to pensions funds that got diverted to personal use.

Mupfumira was named minister in a dubious list of so called cabinet appointments. FULL LIST BELOW-

