Bosso Apologise For Unruly Fans Behaviour

Highlanders have issued a statement following the abandonment of their Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 22 encounter against Dynamos on Sunday.

The game was prematurely ended following crowd trouble after thirty-five minutes of play, just moments after Dembare’s second goal.

The chaos started when fans at the Soweto End threw missles before invading the pitch.

Players and coaching staff from both sides were forced to return to the dressing rooms awaiting communication from the officials.

After a lengthy stoppage, a decision to abandon the match was made.

In a statement, Bosso condemned the violent acts and apologised to its stakeholders.- Soccer24 News

