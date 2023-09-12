CCC Responds To Mnangagwa’s Cabinet Announcement

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has come under fire for his unpopular decision to enlarge his cabinet while maintaining faith in a bunch of politicians who were either rejected by the electorate or simply failed to deliver in their previous mandate.

In a statement, CCC spokesperson Promise Mkwananzi described the new cabinet as the worst in the history of the country after the Zimbabwean leader also staffed it with family members and cronies.

In his cabinet, Mnangagwa drafted in his son David Kudakwashe Mnangagwa as deputy finance minister and his nephew, Tongai Mafidhi Mnangagwa as deputy minister of tourism and hospitality.

Mnangagwa also retained close allies Ziyambi Ziyambi, July Moyo, Kindness Paradza who lost Zanu PF primaries and did not contest the August 23 elections.

He went on to appoint 9 non-constituency ministers against the constitutionally recommended 7.

Reacting to the appointments Tuesday, Mkwananzi said the new cabinet was inspired by a bid by the Zimbabwe incumbent to persist on his line of patronage.

“Constituted of his friends, family, loyalists and the least qualified, the cabinet is the worst since Zimbabwe’s independence in 1980,” he said.

“It shows no interest in a positive legacy and no attempt to spur positive development. It is yet another missed leadership opportunity for Mnangagwa.”

Mkwananzi said, “The reappointment of old and tired loyalists exacerbates concerns about the lack of commitment to fresh perspectives and innovative ideas within the regime.

“It is also concerning that to accommodate friends and family, Mr Mnangagwa has expanded the cabinet from the previous 22 to 26 ministries or government departments.

“The bloated cabinet raises serious questions about the regime’s commitment to using the nation’s resources prudently.”

