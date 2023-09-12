Will Mnangagwa’s Kids Also Declare Assets As Govt Expects CCC MPs?

Scrutiny Mounts on Declaration of Assets for Zimbabwean MPs; Focus on Mnangagwa’s Children in Cabinet.

Harare, Zimbabwe – As newly elected Members of Parliament (MPs) settle into their roles, questions arise about whether the four children of President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who hold senior cabinet positions, will also declare their assets in accordance with constitutional requirements. The MPs, who were sworn in last week, are facing a November 7 deadline to submit their lists of financial interests to Parliament, in line with both the Constitution and parliamentary rules.

The swearing-in of MPs from both the National Assembly and Senate marked the commencement of the 10th Parliament, following the resounding victory of the ruling Zanu-PF party in the August 23 harmonized elections.

Clerk of Parliament, Mr. Kennedy Chokuda, reminded parliamentarians of their obligation to declare their interests during his remarks following the elections of the two presiding officers last Friday. He cited Section 198 of the Constitution, in conjunction with the Senate’s Standing Order Number 50 and the National Assembly’s Standing Order Number 51, which mandate all members to register their financial interests with the Clerk of Parliament.

Members have a 60-day window from the day they take their oath of office to complete this registration. Failure to comply with this requirement is deemed contempt of Parliament.

The asset declaration requirement for legislators and Cabinet Ministers was initially implemented during the Sixth Parliament. In 2016, the Parliament’s Standing Rules and Orders Committee approved a draft Asset Declaration Register that outlines the types of assets MPs are expected to declare.

These assets include land within and outside Zimbabwe, buildings, movable assets, financial assets, and high-value items such as jewelry exceeding US$25,000 in worth. The asset declaration process aims to enhance transparency, accountability, and public trust in public office holders, while also addressing speculation surrounding the accumulation of wealth by certain individuals in public office.

The question of whether President Mnangagwa’s children, who hold influential positions in the cabinet, will comply with these asset declaration requirements adds an intriguing dimension to the ongoing discussions about transparency and accountability in Zimbabwe’s political landscape.

As the deadline approaches, Zimbabweans and observers await the declarations from their elected representatives and the potential implications for those who may not fully adhere to these regulations.

