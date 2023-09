BREAKING: Maureen Kademaunga Released, Charges Dropped

The National Prosecuting Authority has dropped charges against Maureen Kademaunga.

Kademaunga was detained at Harare Central Police station on charges of attempted murder and malicious damage to property.

She was taken to the Harare Magistrates court where the charges were dropped.

More to follow….

