CCC Official Slams Government Over Persecution Of Maureen Kademaunga

By A Correspondent

Citizens Coalition for Change Harare proportional representation councillor, Chido Mutize Hamauswa, has condemned the flagrant abuse of women’s rights by Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration.

Hamauswa described as shocking the persecution of CCC MP for Sunningdale, Maureen Kademaunga, by the Harare regime.

Kademaunga, councillor Claud Mashozhera (ward 10) and Daud Jessub were arrested in Harare on Tuesday.

Speaking to ZimEye.com, Hamauswa said:

We are witnessing a

clear reflection of post election violence being perpetrated by Mr Mnangagwa’s regime. The persecution of Maureen is an attack on the fundamental rights of women and girls in Zimbabwe.

We all know that Maureen is innocent.

The harassment of women is a direct reflection of Mr

Mnangagwa’s misogynistic tendencies.

This does not make sense, there is no rule of law in Zimbabwe.

Our message to the government is clear: Maureen, Daud and Claud are innocent.

Mr Mnangagwa is violating the basic tenets of democracy.

We call for the immediate release of Hon Job Sikhala, Jacob Ngarivhume and all political prisoners.

