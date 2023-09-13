David Mnangagwa Unmasked

By- The nation has condemned President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s unashamed appointment of his son, David, as Deputy Finance Minister.

Mnangagwa’s decision reflects nepotism and corruption, undermining the government’s credibility.

Nelson Chamisa, the opposition leader, described it as a “gigantic fraud” and accused Mnangagwa of not prioritizing the nation’s economic challenges.

But who is this David Mnangagwa?

– David Kudakwashe Mnangagwa is a 34-year-old son of President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

– He is currently a ZANU PF Youth Quota Member of Parliament (MP) for the Midlands Province.

– He is actively involved in the ZANU PF Youth League structures as a Provincial Member.

– Kudakwashe is one of the founding Partners at Flame-Lily Venture Capital Group (PVT) LTD. Flame-Lily Venture Capital specializes in private equity investment and advisory services. Their primary focus areas include financial services, mining, real estate, and construction within Zimbabwe and the Southern African region.

– Kudakwashe holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration and Actuarial Science, which he obtained from Drake University (USA) between 2009 and 2011.

– Additionally, he completed his Bachelor of Laws (LLB) Degree at the University of Zimbabwe.

– From 2015 to 2020, Kudakwashe Mnangagwa served as a Board member of the National Building Society, contributing to its operations and decision-making processes.

– One of his companies won the tender to refurbish Kudzanai Bus Terminus in Gweru.

