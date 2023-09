Barbourfields Chaos: 12 Nabbed

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed the arrest of twelve people following the violent acts that marred Sunday’s Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 22 encounter between Dynamos and Highlanders at Barbourfields.

Among the offenders, two were arrested for possession of firearms, which contravened the law.-Soccer24 News

