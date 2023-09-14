Zambian Activist Joseph Kalimbwe to File Police Report Against Zanu PF’s Patrick Chinamasa

LUSAKA, Zambia — Zambian activist Joseph Kalimbwe announced on social media yesterday that he intends to file a police report against Patrick Chinamasa, the Treasurer of Zimbabwe’s ruling party, Zanu PF.

Kalimbwe alleges that Chinamasa issued death threats against Zambia’s leadership, prompting him to take legal action.

In a tweet posted yesterday, Kalimbwe stated, “Tomorrow at a local police station in Lusaka, I will in my constitutional right – be opening a criminal case against Zanu PF’s Treasurer Patrick Chinamasa over his death threats on our nation’s leadership so he can be jailed on sight the first time he sets foot on our soil !!!”

Joseph Kalimbwe is known for his activism and advocacy on various social and political issues in Zambia and the region.

He has been a vocal critic of the Zimbabwean government and its policies in the past. However, this move to file a police report against a senior member of Zanu PF marks a significant escalation in his efforts to hold individuals accountable for their actions.

Last week, a group of Zambian citizens demonstrated against Chinamasa in Ndola, Zambia’s second largest city.

