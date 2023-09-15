CCC MP Arrested Again

By A Correspondent- Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) member of parliament for Pelandaba Tshabalala constituency Gift Ostallos Siziba has been arrested again.

Gift Ostallos Siziba

Confirmed CCC Zimbabwe in a tweet:

Hon. @Cde_Ostallos , our Member of Parliament (MP) for Pelandaba Tshabalala, has been unjustly slapped with two more trumped-up charges. Here are the three false charges: 1. Posting his picture on his X account with the caption “we fear fokol.” 2. Singing in the house of a FAZ double candidate. 3. Tearing down election posters. This continued targeted persecution against our members must be immediately stopped.

charges

