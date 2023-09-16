ED appoints 3 more deputy ministers

Spread the love

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has appointed three more deputy ministers.

In a statement, Acting Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Martin Rushwaya, said the three were appointed in terms of Subsection 2 of Section 104 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe.

The three deputy ministers are Polite Kambamura (Mines and Mining Development), Chido Sanyatwe (Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage, and Roy Bhila (Industry and Commerce).

Kambamura is the MP for Sanyati and was Deputy Mines Minister during Mnangagwa’s first term in office. He now deputises Zhemu Soda who was moved from Energy and Power Development to Mines in the new Cabinet.

Sanyatwe is the MP for Nyanga North and also the wife to Zimbabwe ambassador to Tanzania and former Presidential Guard commander, Anselem Sanyatwe.

Bhila is Chiredzi North MP and the secretary-general of the Commercial Sugarcane Farmers Association (CFAZ).

On Thursday, three Deputy Ministers were sworn in at the State House. The three are:

Deputy Minister for Youth Empowerment Development and Vocational Training Kudakwashe Mupamhanga

Deputy Minister of Transport and Infrastructural Development, Joshua Sacco

Deputy Minister for Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation and Science and Technology Development Simelisizwe Sibanda.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...