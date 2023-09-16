Lula lula loving supervisor resigns

Amidst mounting pressure, a disgraced supervisor at a retail outlet in Gweru, who was running a lula lula-for-jobs ring, has chosen to resign from his position. The scandal, first reported exclusively by H-Metro, has sent shockwaves through the Midlands capital and neighbouring areas such as Kwekwe and Zvishavane.

The supervisor, Abel Chikanya, came under scrutiny after a group of employees were dismissed due to a series of theft incidents at the supermarket. H-Metro broke the story on Monday, exposing an explosive audio recording in which Chikanya engaged in a conversation with one of his subordinates named Fezile. Fezile’s husband, known as VaMoyo, grew suspicious that she had obtained her job through illicit means.

In the leaked conversation, Fezile explicitly stated that her relationship with Chikanya was not based on love but on an inappropriate arrangement to secure her employment and fulfill Chikanya’s fantasies. She believed that Chikanya should have used his authority to protect her or, at the very least, facilitated her transfer to either Kwekwe or Zvishavane.

Fezile revealed that she had deceived her husband by claiming to be on a 21-day leave, concealing the fact that she had lost her job due to the theft cases. She cautioned Chikanya about the potential consequences of their actions, highlighting the severe repercussions he could face if the truth came to light.

H-Metro has exclusively disclosed that Chikanya tendered his resignation on Wednesday evening, following his suspension on the previous Friday. However, sources indicate that this scandal is merely the tip of the iceberg, as the workplace relationships within the establishment had created a pervasive culture of misconduct. The existence of such illicit romantic relationships between supervisors and subordinates undermines respect and contributes to issues like theft.

H-Metro has also obtained chat records between Chikanya and another woman identified as Annette, whom he refers to as “Mwana waDaddy.” In these conversations, Annette accuses Chikanya of predatory behaviour, questioning the ethics of his actions.

