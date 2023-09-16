Wife Arrested For Laundering Proceeds Of Robbery From Hubby

Spread the love

Joyline Musamba, the wife of the notorious armed robber Roy Pedzai Jambaya, appeared before Harare Magistrate Dennis Mangosi on charges of laundering $28,000, proceeds from a robbery her husband was involved in.

Musamba, aged 33 and represented by Kudakwashe Munyoro from Chizengeya Maeresera and Partners, was granted $200 bail and remanded to November 1.

The investigating officer, Veronica Jangano, opposed bail, citing the seriousness of the crime, which carries a lengthy custodial sentence.

The incident occurred on August 21 of this year when Jambaya, along with his accomplices and currently in remand prison, committed an armed robbery at the corner of Leopold Takawira Street and Bute Street in Harare, making off with $128,932. After the robbery, Jambaya received $28,500 as his share and entrusted it to his wife for safekeeping.

Musamba allegedly used the money to purchase a house in Natview Park, Mutare, fully aware that it was part of the proceeds from a criminal act.

Zebidiah Bofu prosecuted for the State.

-Newsday

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...