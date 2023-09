Mnangagwa Torments Opposition

These are some of our members who are being persecuted on various trumped-up charges because they belong to Citizens Coalition for Change:

Chirumanzu:

Patrick Cheza

Elias Madhuveko

McMaster Chidyahunye

Courage Mugova

Delight Zinyemba

Seke:

Councilor Alice Tsingano

Givemore Marovha (Chief Election Agent)

Winana Konoso

Harare (Sunningdale):

Councilor Clayd Mashozhera

Daudi Jessub

CCC

