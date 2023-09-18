Highlanders Overcome Yadah

Highlanders returned to winning ways following their 2-0 win over Yadah in Sunday’s Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 23 encounter played at Barbourfields.

Bosso had gone for two games without a win after their twenty-game undefeated streak came to an end earlier in the month.

Goals from Mbongeni Mdlovu and Washington Navaya in either half were enough to see them bonce back to winning ways.

Ndlovu opened the scoring in the 27th minute after the hosts created several chances in the opening moments.

Navaya sealed the victory on the stroke of fulltime, tapping in Ndlovu’s free-kick.

The victory put them back to the second place with 44 points, just one behind current leaders Ngezi Platinum.

Elsewhere, CAPS United and Chicken Inn played a 1-1 draw.

The Gamecocks opened the scoring through Ginius Mutangamiri on the hour.

The lead didn’t live long as Lincoln Mangaira equalised for the hosts five minutes later.

FC Platinum edged Triangle United 1-0, while Sheasham lost 1-0 against Simba Bhora.-Soccer24 News

