Nelson Chamisa Calls For Worldwide Protests At Mnangagwa Illegitimacy

CCC Namibia demands a peaceful protest against illegitimacy across the globe!

16 September 2023

Citizens in Namibia demand immediate action to complement the organic SADC, AU, EU, and other election observers which made it clear that the recent harmonized elections were not free, fair, and credible. It is now imperative to demonstrate peacefully demanding fresh unfettered elections.

At this juncture, social transformers should peacefully demonstrate their disgruntlement with the continued disputed elections in Zimbabwe. Citizens should not sit down watching the diplomatic offensive by the determined Head of the observer mission, Dr. Nevers Mumba. Section 65 is clear that peaceful protests are allowed if the citizens are not happy with the governance of the motherland. Social democrats must embrace dangerous freedom against illegitimacy. CCC Namibia urges Zimbabweans to demand freedom, equality and justice.

It is illogical to fold our hands in the face of illegitimacy. This is the only opportunity for citizens to express their frustration with the incessant rigging of general elections by the captured Zec. Priscilla Chigumba should be compelled to respect the rule of law and constitutionalism. One-man one vote is one of the fundamentals that pushed the liberation agenda. Peaceful protests are enshrined in the supreme law of the country. Citizens should abandon their fear-frozen communities and brace for a serious confrontation with the satanic Harare regime, echoed CCC Namibia Rundu Branch Interim Chairperson Simbarashe Ndoda.

The people of Zimbabwe should rise and smell the coffee. We are supposed to gather the valor, nerve, and courage needed to bring the change that delivers. Since the inception of the national democratic party led by the late Icon of Social Democracy, Dr. Morgan Richard Tsvangirai, ZANU-PF never won an election freely administered. Zimbabweans need to rise to the occasion. Let’s unite against an illegitimate government.

All Zimbabweans across the globe should amplify their revolutionary voices demanding fresh free, fair, and credible elections in the fatherland. Without action, the frantic efforts to deliver unfettered elections will be in vain. Prices in the shops don’t know the political parties, all citizens are victims of this gross governance. We need extraordinary courage to shake the corridors of illegitimate leadership in ZANU-PF. Mr. Emmerson Mnangagwa and his sadist regime are illegitimate hence the dire need to peacefully confront them pushing for fresh elections.

SADC and the AU together with other stakeholders have excellently executed their task to unearth all the rigging shenanigans exhibited by ZANU-PF in cahoots with Zec. CCC Namibia district demands a complement to the strenuous and tedious efforts invested by those determined and committed to delivering socio-economic transformation. Unity and strength of purpose are what Zimbabwe is craving for at the moment. It’s now or never! This a call for action demanding fresh elections.

The continued incarceration of Job Saro Wiwa Sikhala on concocted charges should be resisted with equal measure. It is infuriating to witness the arbitrary arrests of elected members of parliament as in the case of Hon Maureen Kademaunga, Gift Ostallos Siziba, and Harare Deputy Mayor, only to mention a few. This weaponization of the law also invites a pragmatic approach! We should organize or perish. Womberaiishe Nhende and his colleague were abducted and tortured before they were dumped by state security agents for being CCC leadership. We demand justice before the law.

In a nutshell, CCC Namibia shall join hands with all progressive citizens across the globe in demanding freely and fairly administered elections in Zimbabwe. Citizens are organizing a peaceful demonstration at the Zimbabwe House in Windhoek, Namibia. We encourage everyone to speak audibly against the recent subversion of the will of the people in Zimbabwe. Let’s all put our hands on the deck! We are the change we are seeking.

Thank you, SADC, AU, EU, Carter Center, ZESN, ERC, and all other election observer missions for standing with the desperate people of Zimbabwe. We urge the world to aid us in removing this unconstitutional government but citizens should take centre stage through peaceful demonstrations across the universe.

CCC Namibia Rundu Branch

Interim Spokesperson

Robson Ruhanya

