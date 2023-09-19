CCC activist in soup over Zanu PF register

A Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) activist, accused of taking cell registers from Zanu-PF members on August 23, appeared before Plumtree magistrate Afarat Kozanai on Friday, facing theft charges.

Solani Moyo pleaded not guilty to the offense and is scheduled to return to court for trial on October 27.

According to court documents, on August 23, Moyo encountered six Zanu-PF officials near Mazalingwe Secondary School and approached them. He inquired about their presence near a polling station, but they reportedly ignored him. Allegedly, Moyo, accompanied by other CCC activists, then took the Zanu-PF cell registers they were holding and left the scene.

