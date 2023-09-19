Local Bus Operators Encouraged to Boost Zimbabwe’s Manufacturing Sector

Spread the love

The Bus and Truck Cluster Value Chain has extended a warm invitation to local bus operators, urging them to collaborate with the organization in fulfilling their fleet requirements. This partnership not only addresses the transportation needs of these operators but also plays a pivotal role in bolstering Zimbabwe’s component manufacturing and industrialization strategy.

At the forefront of the manufacturing and assembly of various vehicles, including prime movers, refuse collection units, and passenger transport vehicles, the Bus and Truck Cluster Value Chain is poised to become an invaluable resource for transport, farmers, and commercial operators throughout the region.

In an exclusive interview with Review & Mail, Mr. Patrick Munyaradzi, the chairman of the organization, emphasized the importance of nurturing local manufacturing and assembly capabilities for buses and trucks. This endeavor has the potential to significantly enhance the transportation sector in Zimbabwe and the broader African market.

Mr. Munyaradzi stated, “We have established close collaborations with industry leaders such as Amalgamated Buses Industries, Deven Engineering, AVM Africa, Quest Motors, and Willovale Motor Industries. Together, we possess the expertise and capabilities required to produce buses and trucks tailored to the specific needs of transport operators.”

To facilitate this initiative, Mr. Munyaradzi extended an invitation to bus and transport operators to visit the Bus and Truck Cluster Value Chain assembly plants and offices. These visits will provide an opportunity for detailed discussions about their unique requirements and potential financing options.

This initiative not only seeks to offer cost-effective solutions for bus and transport operators but also aligns with the broader goal of advancing manufacturing and assembly businesses within Zimbabwe, in harmony with the African Continental Free Trade Area’s rules of origin.

Mr. Munyaradzi emphasized the significance of this effort in supporting the local component manufacturing strategy of the Ministry of Industry, ensuring that locally manufactured buses and trucks adhere to the regulations of the African Continental Free Trade Area.

The call to action by the Bus and Truck Cluster Value Chain underscores the potential for collaborative efforts between industry players and transportation operators. This partnership aims to drive local manufacturing, enhance regional transportation services, and contribute significantly to Zimbabwe’s economic growth.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...